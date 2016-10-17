Oct 17 Harsco Corp

* Announces launch of new credit facilities process

* Says seeking to raise new senior secured credit facilities comprising a $400 million revolving credit facility and a $550 million term loan B facility

* Says intends to amend and extend its existing credit facilities, redeem its existing 5.75 percent senior notes due 2018

* Says for Q3 2016, company currently expects U.S. GAAP operating income of $29 million

* Co now expects to be near high-end of its prior guidance range for free cash flow of $65 million to $80 million for full year 2016

* Harsco says expects to have generated $60 million of free cash flow in quarter, with each operating business contributing positive free cash flow during Q3

* Sees total revenue of $367. 8 million for three months ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: