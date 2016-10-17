Oct 17 First Defiance Financial Corp

* First Defiance Financial Corp. announces 2016 third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $885,000 versus $866,000

First Defiance Financial Corp - Net interest income of $19.8 million in Q3 of 2016 was up from $18.5 million in Q3 of 2015