Swedish apartment prices rises 7 pct yr/yr in April
STOCKHOLM, May 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in April from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Monday.
Oct 17 First Defiance Financial Corp
* First Defiance Financial Corp. announces 2016 third quarter earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.78
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $885,000 versus $866,000
* First Defiance Financial Corp - Net interest income of $19.8 million in Q3 of 2016 was up from $18.5 million in Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd :