Oct 17 Sealed Air Corp
* Sealed Air announces plan to pursue spin-off of Diversey
Care and related hygiene business
* Sealed Air Corp- Ilham Kadri to be named CEO of spin-off
company
* Sealed Air Corp - Spin-off expected to be completed in
second half of 2017
* Sealed Air Corp- Spin off is intended to qualify as a
tax-free distribution to sealed air shareholders for U.S.
federal income tax purposes
* Sealed Air Corp - Sealed Air's shareholders would own 100%
of common stock of new diversey following completion of spin-off
* Sealed Air - New Sealed Air will continue to be led by its
existing management team under Jerome Peribere, president and
chief executive officer
