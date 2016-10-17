Oct 17 Suncor Energy Inc :
* Suncor and MCFN announce agreement for equity partnership
in east tank farm development
* Signing of a participation agreement for purchase by mcfn
of a 14.7% interest in suncor's east tank farm development
* MCFN's 14.7% share of actual capital cost of east tank
farm development is currently anticipated to be approximately
$147 million
* Suncor will be operator of East Tank Farm Development once
operational
* combined equity interest by fort mckay first nation and
mcfn in suncor's east tank farm development is 49%
* Revenue from long-term terminaling services agreements
with fort hills partners will underpin mcfn's independent
financing of transaction
