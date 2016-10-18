Oct 18 Regions Financial Corp :

* Regions reports earnings for the third quarter of 2016 of $304 million, up 26 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.24, up 33 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.46 billion

* Qtrly average loans and leases totaled $81.3 billion, a decrease of 1 percent versus Q2 2016

* Q3 net interest income and other financing income $835 million versus $836 million last year

* Regions Financial Corp - Q3 basel iii common equity tier 1 ratio (non-GAAP) is 11.0 percent versus 10.8 percent last year

* Regions Financial Corp - Q3 tier 1 capital ratio is 11.9 percent versus 11.7 percent last year

* Qtrly net interest margin (FTE) 3.06% versus 3.13%

* Qtrly net charge-offs totaled $54 million, an $18 million decrease from previous quarter