Oct 18 Johnson & Johnson
* Johnson & Johnson reports 2016 third-quarter results:
* Q3 earnings per share $1.53
* Q3 sales $17.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $17.73 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.68 to $6.73
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.68 excluding
items
* Sees FY 2016 sales $71.5 billion to $72.2 billion
* Maintained its sales guidance for full-year 2016 of $71.5
billion to $72.2 billion
* Worldwide consumer sales of $3.3 billion for Q3 2016
represented a decrease of 1.6% versus prior year
* Worldwide pharmaceutical sales of $8.4 billion for Q3 2016
represented an increase of 9.2% versus prior year
* Worldwide medical devices sales of $6.2 billion for Q3
2016 represented an increase of 1.1% versus prior year
* Q3 worldwide REMICADE sales $1,783 million versus $1,780
million in Q2
* Q3 worldwide VELCADE sales $304 million versus $342
million in Q2
* Q3 worldwide OLYSIO/SOVRIAD sales $21 million versus $43
million in Q2
* Excluding net impact of acquisitions, divestitures,
Hepatitis C sales, on an operational basis, Q3 worldwide sales
increased 5.9%
* Q3 worldwide ZYTIGA sales $582 million versus $601 million
in Q2
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.69, revenue view $72.16
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 worldwide INVOKANA / INVOKAMET sales $328 million
versus $383 million in Q2
* Q3 worldwide INVOKANA / INVOKAMET sales $328 million
versus $340 million a year ago
