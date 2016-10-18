Oct 18 MGIC Investment Corp :
* MGIC Investment Corporation reports third quarter 2016
results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 revenue $273.9 million versus $269.5 million
* Q3 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.25
* MGIC Investment Corp qtrly net premiums earned were $237.4
million compared to $239.2 million for same period last year
* Says new insurance written in Q3 was $14.2 billion,
compared to $12.4 billion in the third quarter of 2015
* MGIC Investment-at Sept 30, the percentage of loans that
were delinquent, excluding bulk loans, was 4.1 percent, versus
5.29 percent at Sept, 2015
