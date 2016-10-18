UPDATE 2-Three Australian banks launch fresh attack on cost of new tax
* Annual impact seen at A$220 mln for CBA, A$260 mln for Westpac, A$245 mln for NAB
Oct 18 PacWest Bancorp -
* PacWest Bancorp announces results for the third quarter 2016 and $400 million stock repurchase authorization
* Q3 earnings per share $0.77
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income increased by $0.9 million to $234.6 million in Q3 of 2016 compared to $233.8 million in Q2 of 2016
* Qtrly net earnings of $93.9 million versus $82.2 million
* Total loans and leases increased by $101.4 million in Q3 to $14.7 billion at september 30, 2016
* $400 million stock repurchase program expires on December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Annual impact seen at A$220 mln for CBA, A$260 mln for Westpac, A$245 mln for NAB
May 22 Bank of India Ltd, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 10.46 billion rupees ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.