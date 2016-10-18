Oct 18 PacWest Bancorp -

* PacWest Bancorp announces results for the third quarter 2016 and $400 million stock repurchase authorization

* Q3 earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income increased by $0.9 million to $234.6 million in Q3 of 2016 compared to $233.8 million in Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly net earnings of $93.9 million versus $82.2 million

* Total loans and leases increased by $101.4 million in Q3 to $14.7 billion at september 30, 2016

* $400 million stock repurchase program expires on December 31, 2017