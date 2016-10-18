Oct 18 Tile Shop Holdings Inc :
* The tile shop reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 sales $78.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Qtrly 5.7% comparable store sales growth
* Says net sales grew 8.5% to $78.6 million for q3 of 2016
compared with $72.4 million for Q3 of 2015
* Tile shop holdings Inc - increases full year outlook
* Sees 2016 net sales $324 million - $327 million
* Sees 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45 - $0.47
* Sees 2016 comparable store sales change from mid to high
single digits
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $326.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
