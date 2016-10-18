JGBs edge down, taking cue from firmer stocks, lower Treasuries
TOKYO, May 22 Japanese government bonds edged down on Monday, taking their cue from U.S. Treasuries as firm equities sapped demand for safe-haven debt.
Oct 18 (Reuters) -
* Eos Energy Storage announces initial closing of private placement of approximately $23.0 million Source text for Eikon:
TOKYO, May 22 Japanese government bonds edged down on Monday, taking their cue from U.S. Treasuries as firm equities sapped demand for safe-haven debt.
MOSCOW, May 22 Russia's largest lender Sberbank has issued a five-year loan worth 110 billion roubles ($1.9 billion) to VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon Ltd, they said on Monday.