Oct 18 Abbott Laboratories -
* St. Jude Medical and Abbott to sell portion of vascular
closure and electrophysiology businesses to Terumo Corporation
* Deal for purchase price of approximately $1.12 billion
* Abbott, St. Jude Medical and Terumo are bound by terms of
an exclusivity agreement
* Divestiture is an all-cash transaction
* Abbott expects to mitigate any impact to its adjusted
earnings per share projections related to sale of these assets
to Terumo
* Abbott to retain vascular closure products
* Transaction is subject to successful completion of
Abbott's acquisition of St. Jude Medical and antitrust
regulatory approvals
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: