Oct 18 Edgewater Technology Inc :
* Edgewater announces preliminary third quarter 2016 revenue
* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $30.8 million
* Edgewater technology inc - total revenue for quarter ended
september 30, 2016 is expected to be approximately $30.8 million
* Edgewater technology Inc - we expect Q3 2016 service
revenue to be essentially flat on a year-over-year quarterly
basis
* "continue to anticipate that we will still see
double-digit service revenue growth for full year 2016"
* Edgewater technology- lower than anticipated service
revenue performance to negatively affect billable consultant
utilization, operating performance in Q3
* Q3 revenue view $34.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: