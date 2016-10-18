Oct 18 Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc :

* Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. announces resumption of stock repurchase program and preliminary third quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loans increased $7.5 million primarily in commercial real estate

* Guaranty Federal Bancshares - to resume repurchases under existing stock repurchase program of which 174,548 shares are remaining to be repurchased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: