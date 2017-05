Oct 18 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc

* Entercom agrees to acquire four radio stations in Charlotte, NC from Beasley Broadcast Group

* Deal for $24 million in cash

* Beasley is selling stations to comply with FCC ownership limitations related to acquisition of Greater Media

* Entercom Communications expects to being operating WLNK-fm, WBT am/fm under a TBA starting NOV. 1; will begin operating WFNZ-am under TBA on JAN. 1, 2017