UPDATE 3-China slaps import duties on sugar; experts question impact
* Exporter Thailand downplays impact of move (Updating with details throughout)
Oct 18 Sotherly Hotels Inc
* Sotherly Hotels Inc. announces refinancing of Houston Hotel
* Sotherly Hotels - Executed a $20.5 million secured loan with International Bank of Commerce collateralized by a first mortgage on Whitehall in Houston, TX
* Sotherly Hotels Inc- Proceeds from loan were used to repay existing first mortgage and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exporter Thailand downplays impact of move (Updating with details throughout)
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers