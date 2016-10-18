Oct 18 Sotherly Hotels Inc

* Sotherly Hotels Inc. announces refinancing of Houston Hotel

* Sotherly Hotels - Executed a $20.5 million secured loan with International Bank of Commerce collateralized by a first mortgage on Whitehall in Houston, TX

* Sotherly Hotels Inc- Proceeds from loan were used to repay existing first mortgage and for general corporate purposes