UPDATE 3-China slaps import duties on sugar; experts question impact
* Exporter Thailand downplays impact of move (Updating with details throughout)
Oct 18 LSC Communications Inc
* Press release - LSC Communications enters a strategic supply chain solution agreement with the United Methodist Publishing House
* LSC Communications Inc- Under terms of agreement, co will provide book fulfillment and distribution services for United Methodist Publishing House Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exporter Thailand downplays impact of move (Updating with details throughout)
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers