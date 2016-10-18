UPDATE 3-China slaps import duties on sugar; experts question impact
* Exporter Thailand downplays impact of move (Updating with details throughout)
Oct 18 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sunesis announces proposed public offering of common stock and preferred stock
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Expects to use proceeds for clinical development of SNS-062, regulatory development of vosaroxin in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exporter Thailand downplays impact of move (Updating with details throughout)
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers