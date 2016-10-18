Oct 18 Hawaiian Holdings Inc

* Hawaiian Holdings reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.91

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $1.92

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $671.84 million versus $631.74 million

* Sees FY 2016 cost per asm excluding fuel up 3.5 percent to up 4.5 percent

* Sees FY 2016 ASMS up 3 percent to up 4 percent