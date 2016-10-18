Oct 18 Liberty Global Plc

* Liberty global to acquire Multimedia Polska

* Says deal for enterprise value of pln 3.0 billion (about $760 million)

* Liberty says acquisition of Multimedia will be financed through a combination of incremental debt borrowings and cash on hand

* Liberty says Credit Suisse international acted as financial advisor to liberty global

* Liberty says transaction excludes Multimedia's existing insurance, gas and energy operations which will be retained by shareholders of Multimedia