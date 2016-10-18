Oct 18 VASCO Data Security International Inc

* VASCO announces preliminary third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.00 to $0.02 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $42 million to $44 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $185 million to $195 million

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.09 from continuing operations

* VASCO data security international inc - "Our Q3 results were negatively impacted primarily by extension of sales cycles in European region"