* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 revenue $152.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $156.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 total revenue $603 to $609 million

* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share $ 1.68 to $ 1.70

* Sees 2016 adjusted EPS $ 1.82 to $ 1.84

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $616.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S