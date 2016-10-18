Oct 18 Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding the disposal of Suwalki Plaza and Torun Plaza shopping and entertainment centers in poland, by its subsidiary, plaza centers

* Elbit imaging ltd - loi values asset at eur 42.3 million

* Elbit Imaging -Plaza Centers N.V. Signed a new non-binding letter of with a investment fund regarding sale of Suwaki Plaza shopping and entertainment center

* Elbit Imaging Ltd- Plaza is continuing to explore options for a separate sale of Torun Plaza