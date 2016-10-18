Oct 18 Pzena Investment Management Inc

* Pzena Investment Management, Inc. reports results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue fell 12.3 percent to $27 million

* Pzena Investment Management Inc says average assets under management for Q3 of 2016 were $26.8 billion, an increase of 2.7% from $26.1 billion for Q2 of 2016

* Pzena Investment -Increase in quarterly AUM from Q2 of 2016 primarily reflects market appreciation over period partially offset by net outflows