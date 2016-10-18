UPDATE 3-China slaps import duties on sugar; experts question impact
* Exporter Thailand downplays impact of move (Updating with details throughout)
Oct 18 Linear Technology Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $373.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $377.7 million
* Says as a result of pending transaction with Analog Devices, company will not hold a quarterly earnings conference call
* Says anticipating relatively flat sequential revenue in fiscal Q2 representing growth in 7 percent to 8.5 percent range on a year-over-year basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exporter Thailand downplays impact of move (Updating with details throughout)
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers