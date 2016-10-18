Oct 18 Linear Technology Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $373.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $377.7 million

* Says as a result of pending transaction with Analog Devices, company will not hold a quarterly earnings conference call

* Says anticipating relatively flat sequential revenue in fiscal Q2 representing growth in 7 percent to 8.5 percent range on a year-over-year basis