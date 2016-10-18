Oct 18 Hancock Holding Co

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest income (TE) for Q3 of 2016 was $170.3 million, down $0.9 million from Q2 of 2016

* Q3 net interest margin of 3.20 percent down 5 basis points (BPS); Q3 core NIM down 3 BPS to 3.12 percent

* "Even with improving oil prices, management expected a lag in recovery of energy service and support credits"