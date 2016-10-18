UPDATE 1-Telia buys cloud services provider Nebula from Ratos
May 22 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Monday it was buying Finnish cloud services firm Nebula from private equity company Ratos in a 165 million euro deal.
Oct 18 Renasant Corp
* Renasant announces record $23.2 million in 2016 third quarter earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.55
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Renasant Corp says net interest income was $75.73 million for Q3 of 2016, as compared to $68.61 million for Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, May 22 Shanghai stocks reversed earlier gains to end lower on Monday as lingering worries over economic growth and tighter regulations to curb speculative investments hurt risk appetite.