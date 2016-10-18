Oct 18 Renasant Corp

* Renasant announces record $23.2 million in 2016 third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.55

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Renasant Corp says net interest income was $75.73 million for Q3 of 2016, as compared to $68.61 million for Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: