Oct 18 Southwest Bancorp Inc

* Reports results for third quarter 2016 and announces quarterly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share

* Says net interest margin was 3.42 percent at September 30, 2016, compared to 3.48 percent at June 30, 2016 and 3.34 percent at September 30, 2015

* Quarterly net interest income $19.8 million versus $ 16.5 million