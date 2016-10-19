BRIEF-First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund raises monthly common share distribution
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share for june
Oct 18 Teck Resources Ltd
* Teck to acquire 100% of teena/reward zinc project
* Consideration will consist of AUD$10.6 million in cash
* Teck resources Ltd - unit exercised right of first refusal to acquire 49% interest held by rox resources limited in teena/reward zinc project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share for june
* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement