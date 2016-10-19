BRIEF-PBF energy prices senior notes due 2025
* Pbf energy announces pricing of $725 million of 7.25% senior notes due 2025
Oct 19 Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd
* Qunar enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction
* Transaction implying an equity value of company of approximately $4.44 billion
* Qunar-Entered into merger agreement with Ocean Management Holdings,Ocean Management Merger Sub Ltd pursuant to which Qunar will be acquired by parent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pieris pharmaceuticals appoints james geraghty to its board of directors