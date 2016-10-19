Oct 19 Natus Medical Inc

* Natus Medical announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 revenue $90.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $89.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.52 to $0.55

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.63 to $1.66

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.43 to $1.46

* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.46 to $0.49

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $107 million to $109 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $104.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $377.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $381.2 million to $383.2 million

* Natus Medical Inc says "now expect our recently announced acquisition of otometrics to close on January 1, 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: