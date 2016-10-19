Oct 19 Supervalu Inc -
* Supervalu reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $3.87 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.95 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 from continuing
operations
* Expect wholesale sales in second half of this year to be
higher than last year
* Qtrly save-a-lot network identical store sales were
negative 5.2 percent
* Q2 save-a-lot net sales were $1.06 billion, compared to
$1.09 billion last year, a decrease of 2.8 percent
* Qtrly identical store sales for corporate stores within
save-a-lot network were negative 5.0 percent
