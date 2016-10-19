Oct 19 Rupert Resources Ltd :

* Rupert Resources announces non-brokered private placement

* Rupert Resources-intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 15.4 million common shares of co at a price of $0.65 per share

* Rupert Resources-intends to use proceeds in connection with phase 2 of its exploration program and returning permitted pahtavaara mine to production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: