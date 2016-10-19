BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Rupert Resources Ltd :
* Rupert Resources announces non-brokered private placement
* Rupert Resources-intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 15.4 million common shares of co at a price of $0.65 per share
* Rupert Resources-intends to use proceeds in connection with phase 2 of its exploration program and returning permitted pahtavaara mine to production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage: