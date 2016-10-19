Oct 19 Tupperware Brands Corp :

* Tupperware Brands reports third quarter 2016 results; E.P.S. UP DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE

* Q3 sales $521.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $528.1 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Q3 earnings per share $0.96

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tupperware Brands Corp - Q3 sales up slightly in dollars and 2pct in local currency

* Tupperware Brands Corp - for FY 2016, sees sales up about 2pct in dollars (9pct in local currency) in tupperware North America

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share in the range $ $4.30 - $4.35

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees q4 usd sales growth versus prior year up 5 percent - up 7 percent

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees q4 gaap eps in range of $1.34-$1.39

* Sees fy 2016 gaap EPS in the range $4.20 - $4.25

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees q4 eps excluding items in range of $1.37 -$1.42

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees FY 2016 usd sales growth versus prior year down 2 percent - down 2 percent

* Sees FY 2016 usd sales growth versus prior year down 2 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $626.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.32, revenue view $2.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: