BRIEF-Mindbody files for potential offering of up to 4.4 mln in class A shares
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Ardelyx Inc :
* Ardelyx announces the presentation of positive global endpoint findings from phase 2b trial of Tenapanor in patients with IBS-C at ACG annual meeting
* Ardelyx Inc- also evaluating tenapanor in phase 3 study for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease (esrd) patients on dialysis
* Ardelyx Inc- data from phase 3 study for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in ESRD expected to be reported in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one Source text (http://bit.ly/2qPxX9s) Further company coverage: