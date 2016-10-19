BRIEF-Mindbody files for potential offering of up to 4.4 mln in class A shares
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Corus Entertainment Inc :
* Corus Entertainment announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Q4 revenue C$384.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$389.4 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one Source text (http://bit.ly/2qPxX9s) Further company coverage: