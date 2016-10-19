BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
Oct 19 Henry Schein Inc -
* Henry Schein announces $400 million increase to share repurchase plan
* New buyback program is in addition to $400 million repurchase program announced in December 2015
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing