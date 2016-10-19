BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Electrovaya Inc -
* Electrovaya signs supply agreement and a strategic supplier agreement with a global OEM for residential energy storage applications
* Electrovaya Inc will supply 48V LITASTORE battery modules to global OEM if, as and when global OEM delivers purchase orders under agreements
* If max volume anticipated in volume pricing schedule is achieved,would result in EUR199 million being potential value of deal over 3-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage: