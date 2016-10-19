Oct 19 Amerigo Resources Ltd :

* Amerigo announces 2016 third quarter production results

* Quarterly copper production is 89% higher than Q3-2015, due to good performance from historic cauquenes deposit

* Amerigo Resources Ltd - Co's operation minera valle central sees production for 2016 to remain within original guidance at 55 to 60 million pounds of copper

* Amerigo Resources Ltd - Co's operation minera valle central sees guidance of 55 to 60 million pounds of copper at annual cash cost of $1.65/lb to $1.85/lb