BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Amerigo Resources Ltd :
* Amerigo announces 2016 third quarter production results
* Quarterly copper production is 89% higher than Q3-2015, due to good performance from historic cauquenes deposit
* Amerigo Resources Ltd - Co's operation minera valle central sees production for 2016 to remain within original guidance at 55 to 60 million pounds of copper
* Amerigo Resources Ltd - Co's operation minera valle central sees guidance of 55 to 60 million pounds of copper at annual cash cost of $1.65/lb to $1.85/lb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage: