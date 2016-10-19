BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Press release - Ganaxolone Phase 1 data supports progressing to Phase 2 in patients with status epilepticus
* Is making preparations to commence its Phase 2 clinical study in patients with SE in 2017.
* Marinus pharmaceuticals -Phase 1 dose-escalation study, Ganaxolone intravenous achieved dose levels targeted for efficacy in patients with status epilepticus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage: