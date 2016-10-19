Oct 19 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Press release - Ganaxolone Phase 1 data supports progressing to Phase 2 in patients with status epilepticus

* Is making preparations to commence its Phase 2 clinical study in patients with SE in 2017.

* Marinus pharmaceuticals -Phase 1 dose-escalation study, Ganaxolone intravenous achieved dose levels targeted for efficacy in patients with status epilepticus