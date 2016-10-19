Oct 19 Abbott Laboratories -

* Abbott reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $5.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.29 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.19 to $2.21 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.59 to $0.61 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations excluding items

* Narrows full-year 2016 EPS guidance range for continuing operations

* Q3 total nutrition sales $ 1,755 million versus. $1,789 million last year

* Q3 total diagnostics sales $ 1,213 million versus $1,156 million last year

* Abbott laboratories - "Strong performance in established pharmaceuticals and medical devices led our sales growth this quarter,"

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 total vascular sales $708 million versus. $672 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: