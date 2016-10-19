BRIEF-Mindbody files for potential offering of up to 4.4 mln in class A shares
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing
Oct 19 Keek Inc -
* Keek announces amendment of technology agreement with Personas.com Corporation, provides update on Peeks app launch date
* Following amendment, Keek will receive 30% of gross revenue earned through use of Keek's platform
* In addition, will obtain access to certain proprietary payment processing technology for use in existing, future ventures, under amended terms
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one