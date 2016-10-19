BRIEF-Mindbody files for potential offering of up to 4.4 mln in class A shares
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Unifirst Corp :
* Unifirst announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $1.74
* Q4 revenue $363.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $362.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.00 to $5.15
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.55 billion to $1.565 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.85, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage:
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one Source text (http://bit.ly/2qPxX9s) Further company coverage: