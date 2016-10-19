Oct 19 Unifirst Corp :

* Unifirst announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.74

* Q4 revenue $363.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $362.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.00 to $5.15

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.55 billion to $1.565 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.85, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S