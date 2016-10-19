Oct 19 Microbix Biosystems Inc -

* Microbix announces preliminary sales for 2016

* Microbix Biosystems Inc expects Q4 total revenue in range of $3.3 million

* Sees Virology revenue in range of $3.3 million in Q4

* Microbix Biosystems Inc sees total revenue in range of $9.3 million for fiscal year ending September 30, 2016

* Microbix Biosystems Inc sees Virology revenue in range of $9.3 million for fiscal year ending September 30, 2016