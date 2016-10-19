BRIEF-Mindbody files for potential offering of up to 4.4 mln in class A shares
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob)
Oct 19 Genuine Parts Co :
* Genuine Parts Company reports sales and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 sales $3.94 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.02 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.55 to $4.60
* Q3 earnings per share $1.24
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genuine Parts Co - for full year 2016, company is updating its sales guidance to flat to up 1% from up 1% to 2%
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon:
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one Source text (http://bit.ly/2qPxX9s)