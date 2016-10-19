BRIEF-Mindbody files for potential offering of up to 4.4 mln in class A shares
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing
Oct 19 Abbvie Inc
* AbbVie announces positive pivotal phase 3 data demonstrating investigational medicine elagolix reduces menstrual and non-menstrual pelvic pain associated with endometriosis at the American Society for reproductive medicine scientific congress
* Elagolix shows superiority compared to placebo in reducing daily menstrual and non-menstrual pelvic pain associated with endometriosis
* FDA new drug application anticipated in 2017
* Elagolix shows superiority compared to placebo in reducing daily menstrual and non-menstrual pelvic pain associated with endometriosis
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one