UPDATE 1-Tunisia forces clash with protesters, one killed, stations burned
* Defence Ministry warned would use force (Adds detail throughout)
Oct 19 Joy Global Inc :
* Joy global stockholders overwhelmingly approve acquisition by Komatsu
* Joy global stockholders overwhelmingly approve acquisition by Komatsu
* Joy global - transaction is on track to close by mid-2017, and may occur in early-2017 depending on progress of remaining regulatory clearance procedures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Defence Ministry warned would use force (Adds detail throughout)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday tightened rules for where patent lawsuits can be filed in a decision that may make it harder for so-called patent "trolls" to launch sometimes dodgy patent cases in friendly courts, a major irritant for high-tech giants like Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google.