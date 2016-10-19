Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* United Bancorp Inc. reports a 12.8% increase in diluted earnings per share, a forward dividend yield of 4.04% and a 7.5% increase in net interest income for the nine months ended september 30, 2016

* United Bancorp Inc. - Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* United Bancorp Inc. - Says quarterly net interest income $3.73 million