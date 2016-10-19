BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial acquires Hudson & Marshall
* Fidelity national financial, inc. Announces acquisition of hudson & marshall
Oct 19 Lcnb Corp
* LCNB Corp. Reports financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2016
* LCNB Corp. -Qtrly earnings per share $0.29
* LCNB Corp. - Says quarterly net interest income $10 million versus $9.5 million last year
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock