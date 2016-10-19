BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial acquires Hudson & Marshall
* Fidelity national financial, inc. Announces acquisition of hudson & marshall
Oct 19 Elmira Savings Bank:
* Elmira Savings Bank reports third quarter earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.36
* Net interest margin for three months ended september 30, 2016 was 3.24% compared to 2.97% for same period in 2015
* Qtrly net interest income $4.2 million versus $3.9 million last year
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock