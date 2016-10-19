BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial acquires Hudson & Marshall
Fidelity national financial, inc. Announces acquisition of hudson & marshall
Oct 19 Cardinal Financial Corp
* Cardinal announces third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cardinal Financial Corp - net interest income increased 11%, to $33.0 million from $29.6 million, for quarters ended September 30, 2016 and 2015
Cardinal Financial Corp- net interest margin was 3.35% for Q3 of 2016, an increase from 3.33% for prior quarter
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock