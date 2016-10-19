Oct 19 Cardinal Financial Corp

* Cardinal announces third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cardinal Financial Corp - net interest income increased 11%, to $33.0 million from $29.6 million, for quarters ended September 30, 2016 and 2015

* Cardinal Financial Corp- net interest margin was 3.35% for Q3 of 2016, an increase from 3.33% for prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: